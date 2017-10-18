Pedestrian struck by car in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Emergency crews are on the scene in Chelsea after a pedestrian was struck by a minivan Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the pedestrian was hit on Carter Street near Addison Street. A fire department and ambulance were both on scene but it is unknown how serious the pedestrian’s injuries are.

7News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)