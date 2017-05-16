Pedestrian struck by car in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport responded to an incident where a woman was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened on High Street Tuesday morning just after 9 a.m.

Officials say a 70-year-old woman was struck. She was taken to a local hospital, then taken to a Boston hospital via a medical helicopter. There is no word on her condition.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. Police are still investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)