Pedestrian struck by Green Line train at Waban Station

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a person was struck by an MBTA Green Line train on Monday night.

The incident happened on the Green Line ‘D’ train at the Waban stop.

MBTA Transit Police as well as Newton Fire and EMS have responded to the scene.

The victim, a male, has suffered what are being described as life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say the train was approaching the station when the victim suddenly and unexpectedly entered the train’s right-of-way.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more details as they become available.

