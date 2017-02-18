Pedestrian struck by MBTA train in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to the Brockton commuter rail station after a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The incident happened early Saturday morning.

MBTA officials say the 6:50 a.m. Middleboro train inbound to Boston stopped at Brockton Station for a medical emergency.

According to the Brockton Fire department, a pedestrian was struck by a train.

There is no immediate word on the identity or condition of the victim.

