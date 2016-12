LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Lowell Monday night.

The crash happened on Bridge Street near the Veterans of Foreign War Highway.

It is unclear how badly the pedestrian was injured in the crash. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

