Pedestrian struck, killed by commuter rail train in Norfolk

NORFOLK, MA (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a commuter rail train Friday morning at Norfolk Station.

7’s Jonathan Hall reports that a westbound train on the MBTA’s Franklin line hit a person on the tracks around 10:30 a.m.

Police and EMS crews are at the scene. Investigators can be seen going through the victim’s personal belongings.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known.

No additional details were immediately available.

