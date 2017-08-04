Pedestrian struck, killed by construction vehicle in Norwood

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A pedestrian crossing a street was struck and killed Friday morning by construction vehicle in Norwood, police said.

The victim was crossing Broadway when they were struck around 8:40 a.m. Police said the construction vehicle was working in the area at the Guild Street bridge project when the incident happened.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known. The operator’s name will not be released, according to police.

State police, Transit police, and OSHA are investigating.

