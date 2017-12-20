Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by a flatbed truck in Boston’s South End.

The fatal crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near Herald and Washington streets.

7’s Justin Bourke reports that it appears the victim is an adult and that the driver of the truck is cooperating with police.

An overpass on Washington Street overlooking the Mass. Pike has been closed to traffic as investigators work at the scene. Traffic is being rerouted.

The cause of the collision is not clear at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details come in.

