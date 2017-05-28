Pedestrian struck, killed by police cruiser in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a police cruiser in the Barnstable village of Centerville early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at 2 a.m.

There is no immediate word on what caused the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

