Pedestrian struck, killed by police cruiser on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Authorities in Massachusetts say a Barnstable police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on Cape Cod.

State police say the fatal crash happened around 2 a.m. when an officer was responding to a call on Route 28 in Centerville.

A person walking in the middle of the road was hit by the cruiser as an officer drove down the road with lights and sirens on, according to police.

The officer was hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Residents in Centerville say the crash in tragic.

“I’m very sad for the person that lost their life,” said Centerville resident, Sharon Acton. “I’m certainly very sad for the police officer.”

Neighbors are wondering why the man was in the street and in an area known for not having many lights.

“It gets very dark, in fact, my road here, I don’t have any street lights on mine,” said neighbor Bess Coletti. “So at 2 in the morning, the only lights would be the lights from the cars going back and forth I guess.”

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting the Barnstable Police Department by conducting an accident reconstruction investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)