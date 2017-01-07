Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Mission Hill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed after being struck by a car in Mission Hill on Saturday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Hillside and Sunset Streets.

Officials said the driver stopped after striking the pedestrian and cooperated with authorities.

No charges are expected to be filed.

It was not immediately clear how the crash happened, though dangerous driving conditions have plagued the region as a result of a winter storm.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

