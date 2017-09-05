Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 128 in Beverly

BEVERLY (WHDH) - State Troopers say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 128 North in Beverly.

Police responded to the incident just after midnight Tuesday.

The crash happened near Exit 18 on Route 128. The victim was a 20-year-old Boxford man who was a student at Endicott College. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver was a 55-year-old man from Florida driving a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban SUV. That driver immediately called 9-1-1 to report the crash and is cooperating with authorities.

Police say the victim was in the left lane on Route 128 and was in possession of a skateboard. It is not clear whether he was riding the skateboard.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

