Pedestrian struck, killed on I-93 N Expressway in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been struck and killed on the I-93 North expressway.

According to the Mass. Department of Transportation, the incident happened between exit 15 and exit 16 from Columbia Road to Southampton Street/Andrew Square.

At least two lanes are closed and emergency crews are on the scene.

The incident is expected to have a significant impact on the morning commute, with drive times from the Braintree split into the city stretching well past an hour by 6 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus