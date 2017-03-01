Pedestrian struck, killed on I-93 N Expressway in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been struck and killed on the I-93 North expressway.

According to the Mass. Department of Transportation, the incident happened between exit 15 and exit 16 from Columbia Road to Southampton Street/Andrew Square.

At least two lanes are closed and emergency crews are on the scene.

The incident is expected to have a significant impact on the morning commute, with drive times from the Braintree split into the city stretching well past an hour by 6 a.m.

