Pedestrian targeted by reckless driver in Hampstead, NH

Hampstead Police say they are looking for a truck on Maple Avenue at 9:34 am on Thursday that was driving recklessly and nearly hit a pedestrian.

Officials say the driver seemed to be targeting the pedestrian.

The truck is said to be a maroon or brown, GMC or Chevy pick-up truck with a dog crate in the back.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Contact Hampstead Police with any information regarding the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)