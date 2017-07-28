Pedophile priest Paul Shanley released from prison

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - The Department of Corrections has confirmed that Paul Shanley has been released from prison.

Shanley will be living in an apartment on Pulaski Street in Ware.

Shanley was a “street priest” who ministered to alienated youth in the 1960s and `70s. Decades later, dozens of men came forward and said Shanley had molested or raped them. He was defrocked by the Vatican and convicted of raping a boy at a Newton parish.

After serving 12 years for rape, doctors are determined that 86-year-old Shanley is no longer ‘sexually dangerous.’

Sexual abuse victims say they’re concerned the 86-year-old Shanley will not have enough supervision after he’s released. He’ll be monitored by probation officials, but isn’t required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Attorney’s representing Shanley’s victims say no one is safe with him on the street.

“He’s gonna be molesting again,” said Mitchell Garabedian, one sex abuse survivor’s attorney, “its not a maybe.”

There is no word on where Shanley will be going. His location will be updated on the sex offender registry within 24 hours of him being out.

