Pelham man arrested for driving while on drugs

PELHAM, MA (WHDH) - A police cruiser was nearly struck by an alleged drugged driver.

This happening in Pelham, New Hampshire.

A Jeep Cherokee swerved in front of a police cruiser nearly causing a head-on collision.

The officer turned his car around and followed the driver, who appeared to run another car off the road before going off the road himself.

The officer said the driver seemed to be passed out at the wheel.

27-year-old Alexander Clement of Pelham was arrested.

Police say he was driving high on drugs.

