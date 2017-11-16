Pelham, NH Police officers almost struck by suspect in his attempt to escape arrest

PELHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WHDH) — Pelham Police officers were almost struck by a suspect who was trying to escape arrest on Thursday, November 9th.

Officials said a woman called 9-1-1 from her home on Birch Lane because the suspect, Jon Brad James Jr., was illegally parked on her front lawn.

When Pelham Police arrived, they found James sitting in his car on the woman’s lawn, slumped over and possibly sleeping.

According to police, the officers woke James up and asked him to step out of his car. Instead, James put the car in drive and accelerated as one of the officers tried to reach for his keys.

Both officers were almost struck as James accelerated forward, turned his tires and ruined the woman’s lawn.

Later that evening, Pelham Police located James in the same vehicle on Bridge Street in Dracut, MA.

Police arrested James and was charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

James appeared in Lowell, MA District Court on Friday, November 10th and agreed he would return to New Hampshire to face criminal charges.

On Monday, November 13th, James appeared in court, was arraigned on two counts of Felony Reckless Conduct, a Violation of a Restraining Order, Disobeying an Officer and Resisting Arrest, and was held on $10,000 cash bail.

On November 15th, James posted that bail and will appear back at Hillsborough Superior Court at a later date.

There were no injuries reported as result of James’ escape.

