Pelham, NH Police recover replica gun used in brawl outside store last week

Pelham, New Hampshire Police have recovered a replica gun that they say was used in a brawl outside of a tobacco and beer shop last week.

The entire fight was caught on surveillance video.

The two men were fighting when one of them went back to the car to pull out the replica gun.

Police say the suspect is a regular at the shop.

No further details have been released.

