Pelham, NH Police: Woman charged with DUI after driving 20-feet down an embankment

PELHAM, NH (WHDH) — Pelham, New Hampshire Police said a woman was charged with DUI after driving her vehicle 20-feet down an embankment around 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, the crash happened near 30 Bridge Street after the driver, Joelle Bissell, of Billerica, MA, pulled out of the BP Gas Station, crossed the double yellow line and drove down the embankment.

Bissell and her two passengers were uninjured. Officials said there were no other vehicles involved.

Authorities arrested Bissell and charged her with Driving Under the Influence.

She was then bailed and released into the custody of a sober adult.

Bissell will be arraigned at Salem District Court on December 4th.

