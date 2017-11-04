Pembroke Police: Woman stabbed in chest, drove herself away to call police

PEMBROKE, MA (WHDH) - Pembroke Police confirmed a woman was stabbed in the chest between 9-9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Stetson Pond. She then drove herself away from the scene to call police.

Hanson Police located the victim first at the intersection of Monponsett and South Streets.

Officials said she was then flown to a Boston-area hospital.

Police are searching for a male suspect, who they said is known to the victim. He is reportedly driving a red pick-up truck. There is no other information available about the suspect at this time.

There is no information on what caused the stabbing.

Police have not released information on the current condition of the victim.

The victim’s name has not been released.

