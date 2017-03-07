Pennsylvania daycare worker accused of pushing child

Upper Darby, PA (WHDH) — A daycare worker in Pennsylvania is accused of pushing a 4-year-old girl down a flight of stairs.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras recently installed in the daycare in Upper Darby.

The worker has been identified as 52-year-old Sarah Gable.

She was immediately fired and faces charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She has been released from jail on $25,000 bail.

Despite the fall, the girl had just a knee injury and was back at daycare Monday.

