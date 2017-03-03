Pennsylvania gym bans news stations from TVs after fights break out

DUNMORE, Penn. (WHDH) — A gym in Pennsylvania decided to ban news stations on their TVs after they noticed patrons getting into heated fights over politics.

Officials at the Greater Scranton YMCA said people were complaining about other patrons getting into politically-charged arguments over politics.

“I’ve been here three years now and I really didn’t hear much about this until six months ago,” said Greatest Scranton YMCA CEO Trish Fisher. “So we just want people to feel welcome here and I think this might help.”

The gym’s TV’s will now no longer air any 24-hour cable news channels. Fisher said the content of the channels is not the issue but the arguments, and even threats, the news prompted.

The gym said they have seen less fights and arguments between patrons since they decided to keep the news off the TV’s.

