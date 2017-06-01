WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on gun charges in Trump International Hotel yesterday.

Police say they found an assault rifle, hand gun, and 90 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s car.

A hotel employee said the man was acting suspicious, which helped police make an arrest.

Police say the suspect was traveling to Washington D.C. and wanted to kill President Trump.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

