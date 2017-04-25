Pennsylvania man gets to be firefighter for 97th birthday

DOYLESTOWN, Penn. (WHDH) — A Pennsylvania man who always dreamed of becoming a firefighter got a special visit from his local fire department for his 97th birthday.

Bill Grun was surprised by the fire department in Doylestown, who let him ride on one of their trucks. He even sounded the siren on the ride.

“It’s a milestone that when I was in my 70s, I never thought I would reach,” said Grun.

