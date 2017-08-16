Pennsylvania man raises money for ALS by dressing up as dinosaur

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Pennsylvania man who already raised money for ALS with his own twist on the Ice Bucket Challenge has a new fundraiser — dressing up as a dinosaur to surprise people.

Larry Kaplan has been raising money for ALS for the past 20 years, saying it is a cause that is important to him. Last year, he traveled to all 50 states in 30 days, doing a different ice bucket challenge unique to each state. In Massachusetts, he had Boston Baked Beans poured over his head.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter what you have, as long as you put effort into something, you can make a difference,” said Kaplan.

For his latest fundraiser, Kaplan said some of his friends gave him the idea to dress up as a dinosaur when he went to pick up his daughter from summer camp.

“They love when I put up little videos or do goofy things or go on trips. Some of them like to live vicariously through these videos. So I said, should I pick up my daughter from camp in a T-Rex costume? And everyone was like, ‘Yes, yes, but you have to videotape it, yes!'”

Kaplan’s new fundraiser will benefit Hope Loves Company, free camps for children who have a parent with ALS or who have lost a parent to ALS. One of the camps is taking place in Newton this weekend and Kaplan will be attending as a guest speaker.

