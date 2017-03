One distracted driver in Pennsylvania got in a wild wreck.

Police say the woman was checking her phone for directions when she missed a curve in the road and ended up in a lake.

The driver was able to get out of the car without any injuries, but a tow company had to come fish the car out.

