The Pentagon confirmed an errant US airstrike in Afghanistan killed 12-Afghan National Police officers and injured two others.

Officials say the airstrike was carried out on a security forces compound during a US supported operation against the Taliban.

The US has offered its condolences to the families of the victims.

