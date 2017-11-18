BOSTON (WHDH) – With less than a week until Thanksgiving, people from across the state did their part in making sure everyone has a happy holiday.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers gave out more than 2,000 food baskets Saturday to help feed more than 10,000 people in need on Thanksgiving.

Helping others was also the motivation on the basketball court in Roxbury, where Governor Baker joined dozens of children, families and others for the “No Books, No Ball Turkey Giveaway.”

It was a similar scene in Amesbury, where the annual Fill-A-Cruiser food drive took place. The drive benefits families in need over the holidays.

Our Neighbor’s Table is on track to provide about a million meals this year, including handing out 600 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

