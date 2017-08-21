People across New England get a chance to see partial eclipse

The solar eclipse is what everyone was talking about all across the country on Monday.

People across Massachusetts left their offices for just a few minutes Monday afternoon to take a look at the skies. Many people spent the whole day surrounded by the excitement.

7’s Justin Bourke was at the Boston Public Library where he spoke with some excited eclipse viewers.

Further north, 7’s Byron Barnett was in McAuliffe Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, New Hampshire where many used the solar show as a teaching tool.

