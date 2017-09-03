People gather outside Salt Lake City Police Department to protest controversial arrest of nurse

Over 100-people gathered outside of the Salt Lake City, UT Police Department to protest the controversial arrest of a nurse.

The protest happened Saturday, one day after the Chief of Police in Salt Lake City apologized for the alleged actions of Officer Jeff Payne.

The organizer of the protest, Dave Newlin, said the protesters believe that the nurse, Alex Wubbels, did the right thing.

The officer who arrested Wubbels is now on paid administrative leave as authorities continue their investigation of the incident.

