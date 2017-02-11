People in Natick brave cold weather to take ‘Passion Plunge’

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - A temperature of 15 degrees didn’t stop some brave souls from taking a “passion plunge.” People in Natick braved the cold on Saturday for the Eighth annual Passion Plunge.

The event was created to help raise money for the Massachusetts Special Olympics. Each plunger pledged to get at least $100 in donations.

The event happened at the American Veteran’s Post 79 on Lake Cochituate.

“It felt great!” said one participant.

7News found some arctic birds running for the water.

The penguins pictured are actually teachers at Natick High School.

The money raised benefits the Special Olympics, which has 12,000 athletes across Massachusetts.

Some Special Olympians came out to support the plungers.

“These people are just supporting a movement, the Special Olympics movement, and it keeps growing and growing,” said Gregg Gallant, a Special Olympian. Gallant’s specialty is skiing.

The goal for the event was $15,000.

