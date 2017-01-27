People jump from 3-story building in Somerville to escape fire

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Seven people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a multi-family home in Somerville went up in flames.

Fire crews responded at around 2 a.m. to an intense fire at the three-story home on Appleton Street.

“The whole entire building burst into flames in a matter of minutes,” said neighbor Kevin Merrill II. “I really thought a couple of people were going to die last night.”

Trapped inside, with flames rapidly ripping through building, four victims had no choice but to jump from the second floor. Another man said the victims were “insanely lucky” to make it out safely.

“A man jumped through a second-floor window and landed on the recycle barrels,” said Merrill.

Adam Lawrence said he was sleeping when the flames first erupted, and woke up to see smoke and an orange glow. Lawrence said he knew there were only two exits: the front door and back door. Luckily for him, he said, the front entrance was perfectly clear.

The victims of the fire suffered minor injuries. They are expected to make a full recovery.

“Everyone lost everything,” said Laoie Jegede, who was renting one of the apartments through Air BnB. “But I’m here and that’s a blessing.” Others who escaped the fire agreed, saying they were grateful no one was seriously injured.

Firefighters said said several people were displaced by the fire and the building was deemed a complete loss.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)