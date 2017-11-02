People line up outside Boston’s Apple store for iPhone X

BOSTON (WHDH) — Apple’s latest smartphone the iPhone X launches Friday and people have already started lining up outside Boston’s Apple store on Boylston Street.

The new iPhone X features a high-resolution screen and facial recognition software. It retails for nearly $1,000.

“I’ve got an old phone, so I was looking to replace it,” said Ivan Zeng of Quincy, one of the first in line for the phone. Joining him in the line was his father, who brought an office chair to sit in, and his brother, sitting in a carseat. Another woman in line said she was there to buy the phone as a birthday gift for her son.

Doors at the Apple store open at 8 a.m. Friday.

