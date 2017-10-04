LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — With more than 100 people still in the hospital following the Las Vegas mass shooting, others are showing support by stepping up and donating blood.

Lines stretched around blood banks, with many arriving as early as 2 a.m.

One Malden native donated a pallet of water for people waiting to give blood.

“I actually went on Facebook and said, ‘If you feel like you need to help, contact me and we’ll get together,’ and I had a few people donate money so we could buy this pallet,” said Chris Arroyo.

A GoFundMe page set up to help victims and their families has raised over $8 million.

