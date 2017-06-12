People urged to seek medical help after rabid kitten dies

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — Public health officials in Connecticut are urging anyone who may have handled an injured kitten at a recent Southbury tag sale to seek medical advice.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Pomperaug Health District on Monday said that the black-and-white kitten with a damaged nose died on June 8 and tested positive for rabies on June 9.

Officials believe the four-to-five-week-old kitten was located near the Whiskers Pet Rescue Booth for much of the Southbury Town Wide Tag Sale on June 3 at the Southbury Green.

The animal was first found near the Walmart store off Route 69 in Waterbury.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)