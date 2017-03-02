Pepper spray used on ICE protesters in Tuscon

Body cam footage shows a Tuscon Police officer knocking over an unidentified 86-year-old woman.

Another woman came to her aide but was pepper sprayed.

Organizers of the protest where this happened say the Tuscon Police Department was overly aggressive.

The protest was in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids around the country.

It ended with four arrests, including three for aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to the Tuscon Police, pepper spray was used on a small group of demonstrators that pushed toward officers after being told to back away or interfered with arrests.

“There were some people that really created some difficulties for those officers when we tried to make an arrest and obviously things went downhill from there,” said Chief Chris Magnus of the Tuscon Police. “But I’ve looked at a lot of the footage and I’m still under the impression that by and large things were handled well by our folks.”

Watch the video above for more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)