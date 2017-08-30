Pepperell high school student arrested after Instagram threat

PEPPERELL, MA (WHDH) - A high school student from Pepperell has been arrested after officials say he made a threat against North Middlesex Regional High School on Instagram on Tuesday.

The student, Sanjay Daley, 18 of Pepperell, was charged with Threats of Dangerous Items after he reportedly posted on his Instagram account that he planned to harm students on the first day of school, which was Wednesday.

Police investigated and determined the account belonged to Daley. He was arrested at his home Tuesday night.

Police also contacted the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s School Threat Assessment Response Team. Officers were stationed at the school Wednesday, and all students passed through metal detectors.

Daley was arraigned in Ayer District Court Wednesday morning. Police say they are still investigating.

