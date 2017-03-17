Periodic shutdowns continue on I-93

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Traffic was shut down Thursday night on I-93 near exit 10 in Milton as crews worked to fix power lines taken down during Thursday’s wild wreck.

The exit 10 off ramp has been closing off and on since midnight on Friday.

Power crews have been working since early Friday morning to repair a utility pole.

A tractor-trailer hauling cheese and operated by an alleged drunken driver rolled over on I-93 in Milton early Thursday morning, causing major headaches for the morning commute.

The truck crashed on the exit 10 ramp at Squantum Street in Milton at around 1 a.m. The crash damaged guardrails and took down power lines. The highway was closed in both directions for a time and 38,000 pounds of cheese had to be removed from the truck before it was uprighted.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Eri Pleitez was arrested. Pleitez, of Lynn, was arraigned later Thursday morning on charges including operating under the influence of liquor.

Pleitez entered a not guilty plea in Quincy District Court. He claimed he was cut off by another driver but also admitted to drinking six beers at a birthday party in Chelsea at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told police that they did not see another driver cut him off.

There is no time table for how long the repairs will take or how long the ramp shut downs will last.

