LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Lowell and MBTA Transit Police are investigating after a person was hit by a commuter rail train.

The incident happened near Meadowcraft and Lundberg street.

A med flight was called but cancelled shortly after.

No passengers were on the train at the time.

