Person injured after shooting in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — One person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Centerville at a house where another incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said several shots were fired in the area of the house on Shootflying Hill Road and one person was taken to the hospital.

At the same house at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said a vehicle showed up and whoever was in the car got out and assaulted the residents. The person in the car then allegedly used a baseball bat to damage cars in the house’s driveway.

Police did not say if both incidents are connected but said this was most likely a targeted act and not anything random.

