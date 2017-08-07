Person injured at Brandeis Commuter Rail station in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A person was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after getting injured at a Commuter Rail station in Waltham.

The incident happened at the Brandeis Commuter Rail station. Keolis, who owns the Commuter Rail, said one of their employees was the one injured.

The MBTA said there are now delays on the Fitchburg line ahead of Monday’s evening commute.

7News has a crew on the way and will have more information as it develops.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)