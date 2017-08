MATTAPAN (WHDH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Mattapan Monday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bernard and Nightingale streets.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

