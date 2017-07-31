Person injured in Framingham car crash

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Framingham Sunday night.

The crash happened near the Commuter Rail tracks on Waverly Street just before midnight. The car rolled over on its side and also brought down a utility pole.

One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

