Person killed after shooting inside Dorchester barbershop

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — A person shot inside a Dorchester barbershop Tuesday morning has died.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting at 114 Stoughton St. for a person shot inside the Creole International Barber Shop.

There is currently no information on suspects. Boston Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)