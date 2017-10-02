LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Las Vegas police say they’ve determined that a woman they were seeking is no longer considered a “person of interest” in the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival.

Police say they don’t believe 62-year-old Marilou Danley was involved in the Sunday night shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400.

Police initially said they were seeking the woman who may have been the roommate of the shooter. They later learned she was out of the country, a sheriff said.

The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)