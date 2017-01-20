Person of interest sought after explosion damages BPD cruiser in S. Boston

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A cruiser belonging to the Boston Police Department was damaged in an explosion Friday morning in the city’s South Boston section and police are now looking for a person of interest.

The cruiser was parked on West Broadway when it went up in flames at around 8:20 a.m. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said a device with a propane tank was placed beneath the car. He said the device exploded when the cruiser was moved.

No one was injured in the explosion. Evans called the incident “troubling.”

“We are going to find out who is responsible,” Evans said.

Police said the person of interest was on West Broadway in South Boston at the time of the explosion. Police also released a picture of a dark-colored Toyota that was parked in the area at the time.

The federal Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident.

