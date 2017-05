DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Boston Police released photos of a person of interested wanted in an armed robbery in Dorchester.

Police said the robbery happened on Washington Street last week. The victim was robbed of money at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police through their tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)