Person seriously injured after being struck by car in Reading

READING, MA (WHDH) - One person suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after being struck by a car in Reading.

Emergency crews responded just after 3 p.m. to the area of Haven Street and High Street on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Serious injuries have been reported.

Police have blocked off a section of the road.

