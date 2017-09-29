Person seriously injured after getting struck by train in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — A person was seriously injured Friday night after getting hit by a Commuter Rail train in Lowell.

Police said the man was hit at 7:25 p.m. in the vicinity of Howard and Maple streets by an outbound train on the Lowell line. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are now severe delays on the Lowell line.

The incident is under investigation but police said foul play is not suspected.

