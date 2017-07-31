Person seriously injured, suspect sought in attack at Stoughton YMCA

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - Stoughton police say they are looking for a man who allegedly attacked and seriously injured someone at the YMCA in the town.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic or a light-skinned-black male. He is about 5 feet 9 inches with a stocky build, bald, bearded and has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact police at 781-344-2424.

The victim was not identified. The incident is under investigation.

